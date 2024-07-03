Connect with us

News

President Ruto Issues Directive To Treasury On SRC’s pay Rise For MPs, Gov’t Officers

President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) gazette notice on the remuneration and benefits for State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, and the National Assembly.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto emphasized that the executive & all arms of government to live within their means in light of the Finance Bill, 2024 withdrawal.

“President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) regarding the remuneration and benefits for State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, and the National Assembly, in light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the fiscal constraints expected this financial year.

“The President has emphasized that this is a time, more than ever before, for the Executive and all arms of government to live within their means,” Hussein stated.

The directive came hours after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria declined salary increments for Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

In a letter to SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich CS Kuria directed the commission to degazette the implementation of the new salaries for executive officers.

“As the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management therefore, I decline to implement the gazette notice on increased salaries as applies to the Executive arm of National Government and urge the Commission to degazette the implementation of the new salary structure, in its entirety, across all levels of Government,” read the letter in part.

Kuria noted that while the SRC was fulfilling its mandate to set and periodically review the salaries and benefits of all public servants, Kenya was struggling to meet its wage bill.

Also Read: What Kenyans took away from President Ruto’s round table interview

