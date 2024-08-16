President Ruto Issues Directive To Treasury, TSC Over Looming Teachers’ Strike

President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)to open talks with teachers and lecturers’ unions and stop looming strikes.

Speaking on Friday, August 16 during the State Concert for the Kenya Music Festival at the Eldoret State Lodge, Ruto said they have agreed to have talks between Treasury, TSC, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET).

“We have agreed that Treasury, TSC, and the teaching fraternity sit together and look at the possibilities of ensuring that we implement our commitment as government so that we avoid unnecessary industrial action in that space and avoid interruptions in our institutions of learning,” said Ruto.

He added, “That engagement is going to happen and I want to tell the leadership of all the stakeholders to work together for the interest of our children respecting also what is due to our teaching fraternity.”

This comes after KNUT and KUPPET issued strike notices to push for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement, while UASU has issued a notice for work boycott over delayed salaries.

KNUT and KUPPET are also demanding the permanent employment of intern teachers and the recruitment of 20,000 additional teachers to address staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, the President said new admission letters for first years joining from September have been issued, indicating the correct amount of fees that the government, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and parents’ ought to pay.

