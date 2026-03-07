President Ruto Issues Directives After Floods Hit Nairobi

President William Ruto has issued a series of directives following devastating floods that have hit parts of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

In a post on Saturday, March 7, President Ruto ordered the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team to help in the rescue and relief operations.

The President noted that the team will coordinate rescue efforts, support affected communities, and ensure that those in danger are moved to safer locations.

“To strengthen ongoing rescue and relief operations, I have directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency response agencies,” said Ruto.

He also ordered the immediate release and distribution of relief food from the national strategic reserves to families affected by the flooding.

The Head of State said that the government will cover hospital bills for those injured in the floods and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities.

Emergency humanitarian assistance will also be provided to families who have been displaced or are facing hardship.

“The national government is working closely with the Nairobi City County Government and other county administrations to ensure a coordinated response that prioritises the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

President Ruto further extended condolences to families who lost loved ones during the disaster and expressed solidarity with those whose lives have been disrupted by the floods.

Additionally, the President said the flooding highlights the urgent need for long-term solutions to the persistent problem of floods in urban areas.

He pointed to the ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Programme as a key part of the government’s long-term strategy to restore river ecosystems, improve drainage systems, and reduce the risk of flooding in the city.

“These efforts will be strengthened and accelerated as part of our commitment to protecting lives, property, and the environment,” he concluded.