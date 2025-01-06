President Ruto Jets Out Of The Country To Attend Ghana’s Presidential Inauguration

President William Ruto on Monday, January 6 departed for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the visit follows a special invitation extended by His Excellency Mahama during his trip to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

“While in Accra, President Ruto will hold talks with Heads of State and Government, including President-Elect Mahama, focusing on key areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including trade, energy, oil, textiles, agriculture, and diplomatic relations,” read the statement in part.

Hussein added, “Kenya and Ghana share a long-standing, cordial relationship that dates back to the pre-independence era, with both countries drawing inspiration from each other’s liberation movements during their respective struggles for liberation, guided by the spirit of pan-Africanism.”

President Ruto will also use the visit to discuss reforms of the African Union that are aimed at improving institutional efficiency and strategic focus.

Additionally, he will express gratitude for Ghana’s support of Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position, while continuing to advocate for Odinga by highlighting his pan-African vision and proven leadership credentials.

During Mahama’s visit to Kenya in December he and President Ruto discussed Kenya’s relations with Ghana and plans to collaborate in more sectors including trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, oil and gas.

“Kenya will enhance her relations with Ghana to include more sectors in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, oil and gas. This will broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and ensure our shared prosperity.

“Hosted Ghana’s President-elect @JDMahama, and discussed the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Thanked him for declaring his support for Hon Raila Odinga‘s African Union Commission chairperson candidature. Also agreed to attend his swearing-in in Accra next month,” Ruto said in a statement.

