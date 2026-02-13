President Ruto Jets to Ethiopia

President William Ruto has jetted out of the country to attend the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Ethiopia.

In a communique, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the AU Assembly has been convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts.

President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts, where leaders will set continental priorities and advance Agenda 2063.

During the summit, President Ruto will present a progress report on strengthening the Union’s effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability.

He will also chair the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa’s common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance.

Further, President Ruto will chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Committee meeting, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to deeper regional integration and expanded intra-African trade.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ruto is expected to hold bilateral meetings to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security.

President Ruto will additionally mobilise support for Kenya’s national transformation agenda, spanning infrastructure, agro-industrial development supported by expanded irrigation, and energy security.