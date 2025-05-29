President Ruto Leads Tributes to Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya and the world are mourning the loss of one of Africa’s greatest literary minds, Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who passed away on Wednesday 28th May at the age of 87.

President William Ruto led the nation in paying tribute to the legendary scholar, hailing him as a “towering giant of Kenyan letters” whose courageous pen reshaped African thought, culture, and literature.

“I have learnt with sadness about the death of Kenya’s beloved teacher, writer, playwright, and public intellectual, Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o. The towering giant of Kenyan letters has put down his pen for the final time,” the President stated.

Ruto praised Ngugi’s unwavering pursuit of truth and justice through literature, noting that his work “made an indelible impact on how we think about our independence, social justice as well as the uses and abuses of political and economic power.”

“His patriotism is undeniable,” the President added. “Even those who disagreed with him will admit that Prof. Thiong’o’s discourse always sprang from a deep and earnest quest for truth and understanding, devoid of malice, hatred, or contempt.”

Ngugi’s daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngugi, confirmed his death in writing: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngugi wa Thiong’o. He lived a full life, fought a good fight.”

The renowned author of “Weep Not, Child”, “Petals of Blood”, and “Decolonising the Mind” is remembered for boldly rejecting colonial linguistic domination by choosing to write in his native Kikuyu. His work championed African identity and cultural pride – earning him admiration across the globe.

“Many Kenyans cannot remember a time when we were not united in the hope that Prof. Thiong’o would finally receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, which we all felt he more than deserved,” Ruto noted. “Be that as it may, he will always remain the champion of literary emancipation and innovation in our hearts and minds.”

As tributes pour in, one truth remains: Ngugi’s voice may be silent, but his words will echo forever.