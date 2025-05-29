Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Leads Tributes to Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o

By

Published

President Ruto Mourns the Late Prof. Ngugi Wa Thiong'o
President Ruto Mourns the Late Prof. Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya and the world are mourning the loss of one of Africa’s greatest literary minds, Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who passed away on Wednesday 28th May at the age of 87.

President William Ruto led the nation in paying tribute to the legendary scholar, hailing him as a “towering giant of Kenyan letters” whose courageous pen reshaped African thought, culture, and literature.

“I have learnt with sadness about the death of Kenya’s beloved teacher, writer, playwright, and public intellectual, Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o. The towering giant of Kenyan letters has put down his pen for the final time,” the President stated.

Ruto praised Ngugi’s unwavering pursuit of truth and justice through literature, noting that his work “made an indelible impact on how we think about our independence, social justice as well as the uses and abuses of political and economic power.”

Prof Ngugi Wa Thiong'o

“His patriotism is undeniable,” the President added. “Even those who disagreed with him will admit that Prof. Thiong’o’s discourse always sprang from a deep and earnest quest for truth and understanding, devoid of malice, hatred, or contempt.”

Ngugi’s daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngugi, confirmed his death in writing: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngugi wa Thiong’o. He lived a full life, fought a good fight.”

The renowned author of “Weep Not, Child”, “Petals of Blood”, and “Decolonising the Mind” is remembered for boldly rejecting colonial linguistic domination by choosing to write in his native Kikuyu. His work championed African identity and cultural pride – earning him admiration across the globe.

“Many Kenyans cannot remember a time when we were not united in the hope that Prof. Thiong’o would finally receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, which we all felt he more than deserved,” Ruto noted. “Be that as it may, he will always remain the champion of literary emancipation and innovation in our hearts and minds.”

As tributes pour in, one truth remains: Ngugi’s voice may be silent, but his words will echo forever.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021