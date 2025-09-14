President Ruto Makes 5 New Appointments to Gov’t

President William Ruto has made 5 new appointments to parastatals and state agencies in the latest round of government appointments.

In a gazette notice dated September 12, Ruto appointed Francis Ndungu Kibera to chair the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, effective immediately.

He will replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister, Dr Kristina Kenyatta-Pratt, who has served since January 8, 2002.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause 11 (b) of th Deed and Declaration of Trust, 1981 of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Prof. Francis Ndungu Kibera to be the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, with effect from the 12th September, 2025,” the notice read.

President Ruto also reappointed Ahmed Duale Ahmed as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Ewaso Ng’iro North River Basin Development Authority for three years.

In the Bandari Maritime Academy, President Ruto appointed Lung’azi Chai Mangale to chair the board of trustees for 3 years.

The Head of State further appointed Paul Mbatha to serve as a non-executive chairperson of the board of the President’s Award for a period of three years.

Additionally, President Ruto appointed Ahmed Ibrahim Abass to be the non-executive chairperson of the board of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, also for a period of three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— AHMED IBRAHIM ABASS to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, for a term of three (3) years, with effect from the 12th September, 2025,” the notice stated.

Also Read:Ruto Reserves 20% of Affordable Housing Units for Teachers