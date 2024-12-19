Connect with us

News

President Ruto Makes Changes To His Cabinet, Nominates Uhuru Kenyatta’s Allies

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Thursday, December 19 made nominations, re-assignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive.

In a communique from State House, Ruto said the changes are aimed at optimizing service delivery to Kenyans under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“His Excellency The President has today made nominations, re-assignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive. The nominations effected are in regard to individuals to serve the Nation in its foremost policy organ Cabinet – as well as in the Foreign Service,” read the statement in part.

President Ruto nominated former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to be the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and Digital Economy.

Ruto also nominated former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade.

In other changes, the Head of State reassigned Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for Trade, to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports replacing Kipchumba Murkomen who has been moved to serve in the Interior CS docket which was left vacant by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Former CS for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy Margret Nyambura Ndun’gu was named the High Commissioner in Ghana while her Agriculture counterpart Andrew Karanja as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

President Ruto further nominated former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

At the same time, the President appointed former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi as the Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board replacing Anthony Mwaura who was moved to serve as the Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) Board.

Former Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura on the other hand was appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board.

Also Read: Ruto’s Cabinet Okays Defence Cooperations Between Kenya &amp; 3 Foreign Nations

