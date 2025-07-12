Connect with us

News

President Ruto Makes New Appointments To Parastatals

President William Ruto has appointed Ali Noor Ismail as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, July 11, Ismail will serve in the position for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2)(a) of the Pest Control Products Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ali Noor Ismail to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board for a period of three years,” the notice read.

President Ruto re-appointed Charles Nyachae to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government Council for three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoints Charles Nyachae to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government Council for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 13th July, 2025,” the gazette notice stated.

The President also appointed Abdi Mude Ibrahim to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.

Ibrahim will also serve for a period of three years, with effect from July 11, 2025.

In other appointments, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku appointed Leonida Chelagat Mitei and Dr. Francis Owino to be members of the Kenya School of Government Council for three years.

CS Ruku also reappointed Linnet Mirehane to the position, effective July 13, 2025.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir reappointed Iltasayon Neepe to be a Member of the Board of the Kenya Airports Authority, for three years.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua reappointed Rose Omamo to the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees for three years.

