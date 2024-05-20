Connect with us

News

President Ruto Meets Little Girl Who Went Viral For Crying Over Reopening of Schools (Photos)

By

Published

GN9kdksXoAAr5cu

President William Ruto With Tinsley Nduta at State House.

President William Ruto on Sunday, May 19 met four-year-old Tinsley Nduta who went viral online after she was captured crying over the reopening of schools.

In the viral video, the young girl was captured crying while saying, “Ruto amesema tunarudi shule.”

Following the viral video, President Ruto contacted the four-year-old and told her it was important for her to go back to school because the law in Kenya states that every child should go to school.

GN9kdkqXwAIXsL7

On Sunday, the Head of State hosted Nduta who is a pupil at Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School, and her family at State House Nairobi.

In a statement via X, President Ruto noted that he emphasized the critical role of education in shaping young minds and preparing them for productive roles in society during the meeting.

“Hosted four-year-old Tinsley Nduta, a pupil at Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School who became a social media sensation after expressing her reluctance about school reopening. She had a change of heart following a persuasive phone conversation I had with her last week,” Ruto stated.

“Accompanied by her mother Agnes Wairimu, father George Ngugi, and sister Maureen Wambeti to State House, Nairobi, I emphasized the critical role of education in shaping young minds and preparing them for productive roles in society,” added the President.

President Ruto had promised to meet Nduta during her phone conversation with her last week.

GN9kdkvWUAEHH0e GN9kdkqXoAAdAhe

Also Read:A Kenyan Professor Teaching in the U.S Wants President Ruto to clarify his current relationship with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

