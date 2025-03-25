Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Meets Mt Kenya Leaders Ahead Of Central Tour

By

Published

GmzrUkkXMAAu9b4

President William Ruto on Monday convened a consultative meeting with Mt Kenya leaders ahead of his scheduled tour to the region.

In a statement, the President said they discussed key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, governors from the region, several cabinet secretaries, and principal secretaries.

“We are aligning National and county governments’ priorities to accelerate our development agenda, effectively address the needs of our people, and drive inclusive growth. At State House, Nairobi, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure and I held a consultative meeting with Central Kenya Governors Cecily Mbarire, Anne Waiguru, Kimani Wamatangi, Joshua Irungu, Muthomi Njuki, Irungu Kangata, Kiarie Badilisha and Isaac Mutuma – together with Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. We discussed the key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation,” Ruto stated.

Reports indicate that during the meeting, the Mt Kenya leaders reviewed several stalled projects within Mt. Kenya and urged the president to expedite their revival.

GmzrUkmXQAAly3p

The leaders also shared insights on the region’s most pressing issues and identified key programs designed to drive economic transformation.

However Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Public Service CS Justin Muturi were missing from the State House meeting.

Muturi on Saturday, March 22 said he will not accompany President Ruto on his upcoming tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

“I don’t just follow the President; even when Uhuru [Kenyatta] was President, it was never my practice or habit to follow him wherever he went because, as a president, he has his schedule, and I also have a schedule of work.

“Unless it is something that touches the ministry that I serve in, I have no business to follow the president,” he said.

President Ruto is expected to tour the Mount Kenya region in the coming days for the first time since Gachagua’s ouster.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021