President Ruto Meets Mt Kenya Leaders Ahead Of Central Tour

President William Ruto on Monday convened a consultative meeting with Mt Kenya leaders ahead of his scheduled tour to the region.

In a statement, the President said they discussed key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, governors from the region, several cabinet secretaries, and principal secretaries.

“We are aligning National and county governments’ priorities to accelerate our development agenda, effectively address the needs of our people, and drive inclusive growth. At State House, Nairobi, Deputy President Kindiki Kithure and I held a consultative meeting with Central Kenya Governors Cecily Mbarire, Anne Waiguru, Kimani Wamatangi, Joshua Irungu, Muthomi Njuki, Irungu Kangata, Kiarie Badilisha and Isaac Mutuma – together with Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries. We discussed the key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation,” Ruto stated.

Reports indicate that during the meeting, the Mt Kenya leaders reviewed several stalled projects within Mt. Kenya and urged the president to expedite their revival.

The leaders also shared insights on the region’s most pressing issues and identified key programs designed to drive economic transformation.

However Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Public Service CS Justin Muturi were missing from the State House meeting.

Muturi on Saturday, March 22 said he will not accompany President Ruto on his upcoming tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

“I don’t just follow the President; even when Uhuru [Kenyatta] was President, it was never my practice or habit to follow him wherever he went because, as a president, he has his schedule, and I also have a schedule of work.

“Unless it is something that touches the ministry that I serve in, I have no business to follow the president,” he said.

President Ruto is expected to tour the Mount Kenya region in the coming days for the first time since Gachagua’s ouster.