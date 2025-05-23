President Ruto Mourns Catholic Priest Shot dead in Kerio Valley

President William Ruto on Friday mourned the death of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish.

In a statement, Ruto eulogized Bett as a promoter of peace and a true faith leader whose sermons were clear and targeted.

He also assured the nation that the government will pursue justice and restore calm in the volatile Kerio Valley region.

“Our condolences to the church, the faithful of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish, Diocese of Eldoret, for the loss of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett. Fr. Allois was a tireless promoter of peace and a true faith leader whose sermons were genuine, clear, and targeted.

“May God grant the family and friends strength to bear this painful death. We will hunt down his killers as we commit to restoring peace in the Kerio Valley,” said Ruto.

Father Allois was shot on Thursday while heading back to his base in Tot after holding a mass in Kakbiken village.

He was in the company of a catechist when the attack happened. The whereabouts of the cathecist remain unknown.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement said 6 suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Bett.

NPS confirmed that the motive behind the killing is unrelated to cattle rustling or banditry.

“The National Police Service (NPS) regrets to confirm the tragic shooting of Reverend Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish. The incident occurred in Mokoro Location, Kakiptul Sub-Location, Kabartile Village.”

“General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and established that Father Bett was accosted and fatally shot by armed assailants. A manhunt was immediately launched, and six suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody. Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is not in any way related to cattle rustling or banditry,” NPS stated.