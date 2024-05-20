Connect with us

President Ruto Mourns Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Rais

By

Published

15d00f95 8645 4160 b983 0851bc1dc944 1689144303

File image of President William Ruto and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

President William Ruto has mourned the tragic death of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Rais.

In a statement via X on Monday, May 20, President Ruto eulogized Rais as a fearless leader and a dedicated public servant with a long and distinguished career in public service.

“In light of the tragic news of the passing of H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister, H.E. Hossein Abdollahian and his entourage of senior officials through a helicopter crash, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran at this challenging time. President Raisi was a fearless leader and a dedicated public servant with a long and distinguished career in public service,” said Ruto.

The Head of State went on to describe Rais as a firm leader who was committed to the causes that he believed in and sought to elevate Iran’s standing on the global stage.

Ruto noted that his government stands with the Iranian people and described Raisi as a dedicated public servant.

“Kenya and the Republic of Iran share cordial relations signified by the fact that in his first-ever trip to the African Continent as President, H.E. Ebrahim Raisi chose Kenya as his first destination. As we condole with the people of Iran, we commend Allah’s mercy and comfort to the people of Iran,” Ruto added.

Raisi died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his foreign minister, Hossein Abdollahian, and other senior officials.

News of his death was confirmed on Monday morning after hours of searching by rescue teams.

In July 2023, President Raisi made his first visit to the African continent and one of the countries he visited was Kenya.

