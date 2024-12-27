President Ruto Mourns Death Of Janet Wanja

President William Ruto has led the country to mourn the death of Volleyball star Janet Wanja.

In a statement on his social media pages on Friday December 27, President Ruto eulogized Wanja as a a gifted and disciplined volleyball star who served the cause of our country’s sports with honour and dedication.

“Janet Wanja, a gifted and disciplined volleyball star, served the cause of our country’s sports with honour and dedication. She was focused, hardworking and a team player.

“May it be comfort to her family, friends and the wider sports fraternity that we are praying for them at this tough and difficult time. One day, we will beat cancer. Rest in Peace, Wanja,” Ruto wrote.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo described the former Malkia Sriker as an icon whose death has devastated the country.

“Her loss is not just a blow to her family and friends but to the entire nation. In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her legacy of courage and excellence continue to shine even in her absence.”

Wanja passed away after battling gallbladder cancer. Her death was announced by her brother Kevin Kimani.

“The family of Janet Wanja would like to announce her passing on after a brace battle with cancer,” Kimani said in an interview with a local radio station.

Wanja fell ill in August shortly after returning from the Paris Olympics, where she was working as a fitness trainer for Malkia Strikers.

