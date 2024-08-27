President Ruto Names 2 Individuals Who Will Lead Raila’s AUC Campaign Secretariat

President William Ruto On Tuesday announced the secretariat that will spearhead Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson campaigns.

Speaking during the launch of Raila’s AUC bid at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the Secretariat will be led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singóei and former Kenyan Ambassador to the United States, Elkanah Odembo.

The Head of State noted that the secretariat will consist of members from all five regions in Africa.

“To assist in making the case for Hon Odinga’s candidature, I also unveil the secretariat, which will be led by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Ambassador Elkana Odembo. It will also include a diverse membership drawn from the five regions of the African Union,” said President Ruto.

He described Raila as a visionary Pan-African, bold and wise leader, and technocrat as well as a towering statesman who will do all it takes to make Africa proud and powerful.

“He embodies the extensive experience and a deep understanding of both African affairs and global dynamics, which are crucial for leading the African Union farther into the center of global affairs and closer to the hearts of our people,” Ruto remarked.

Further, Ruto said the duty Raila Odinga will have at the African Union will be to serve all Africans.

“We take this assignment seriously and have entrusted it to a most capable steward. On behalf of the people of Kenya, I wish Hon Odinga success as he makes his case to be elected as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission,” Ruto added.

The event was graced by Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), and the Prime Minister of Burundi Gervais Ndirakobuca.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo also attended the event at State House.

