News

President Ruto Names Murkomen As Interior CS

President William Ruto on Thursday reassigned Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to the Interior docket.

In a communique from State House,  signed by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the change is aimed at enhancing service delivery.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, re-assignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive. The nominations effected are in regard to individuals to serve the Nation in its foremost policy organ – Cabinet – as well as in the Foreign Service. The Head of State and Government’s Executive Action re-aligns Ministries, State Departments, and Kenya’s Foreign Service to optimize performance and enhance service delivery as set out in the Administration’s revitalized plan under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” read the statement in part.

In a statement after being reassigned, Murkomen thanked President Ruto and promised to help him in delivering in the new role.

“I’m grateful and honored to have been reassigned by His Excellency the President, as the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation in this capacity.

“I look forward to supporting the President in delivering on his national security and administration agenda. In keeping with my oath of office, I undertake to serve with honor and dignity and to perform the functions of my office to the best of my ability,” said Murkomen.

He will be replaced in the Sports docket by Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Salim Mvurya.

In other changes, Ruto nominated former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to be the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and Digital Economy. Ruto also nominated former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Changes To His Cabinet, Nominates Uhuru Kenyatta’s Allies

