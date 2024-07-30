President Ruto Nominates Beatrice Moe As EAC Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto has nominated Beatrice Askul Moe to be the Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community (EAC) Affairs and Regional Development.

The nomination was announced on Tuesday by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

Moe is a social scientist and a consultant and previously served as the county executive committee member in charge of water, irrigation, agriculture, and land reclamation for the Turkana County government.

The EAC CS nominee also served as a Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson of the Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer of AMREF Kenya Turkana Project, and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Turkana Relief Program.

She was also part of the panel that was tasked with picking Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s running mate ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Moe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Governance and Ethics.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nomination for appointment to Cabinet to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in fulfillment of the legal requirements set out under our nation’s supreme law,” Koskei stated.

If approved by the National Assembly Moe take over the office which was previously held by Peninah Malonza.

Meanwhile, President Ruto nominated Dorcas Oduor to take over from Justin Muturi in the Attorney General position.

Oduor currently serves as Secretary of Public Prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Dorcas Oduor To Be Attorney General