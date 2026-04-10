Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Nominates Bishop Kepha Omae as New NCIC Chairperson

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae to be the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei, announced the nomination of Bishop Omae on Friday, April 10.

Koskei also announced that the Head of State has nominated seven other members to serve in the commission.

“These nominations are made in accordance with the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed to recruit and recommend suitable candidates for appointment to the Commission,” the statement read.

The nominated NCIC members include: Josphine Kirion Eragae, Joseph Nguyo, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, and Dr. Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi.

Other nominees are Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed, and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

Koskei noted that all eight nominations to NCIC were made in line with the recommendations of a Selection Panel tasked with recruiting a new chairperson and members of the commission.

The Head of Public Service highlighted the importance of the commission’s role and urged the National Assembly to fast-track the approval process.

“In light of the Commission’s consequential mandate to foster national cohesion and unity as well as advance peaceful coexistence by confronting ethnic discrimination and hate speech, the Head of State and Government urges the National Assembly to accord these nominations consideration on a priority basis,” Koskei added.

NCIC is a statutory body established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act No.12 of 2008, and it promotes national unity, equity, and the elimination of all forms of ethnic discrimination by facilitating equality of opportunities, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and respect for diversity among Kenyan communities.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Senator Khalwale Calls for CS Wandayi’s Sacking

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on President William Ruto to fire Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over an alleged fuel scandal. In a...

6 days ago

News

President Ruto Appoints CS Mbadi to Head NIF Governing Council

President William Ruto has constituted the inaugural governing council of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF). In a gazette notice dated March 30, 2026, President...

April 1, 2026
File image of President William Ruto File image of President William Ruto

News

Gov’t Moves to Cushion Kenyans from Fuel Crisis

President William Ruto has outlined a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on global...

March 30, 2026
File image of President William Ruto. File image of President William Ruto.

Politics

President Ruto Postpones Tour of GusiiRegion

President William has postponed his planned tour to the Kisii and Nyamira counties, which was scheduled for next week.  In a statement, South Mugirango...

March 25, 2026