President Ruto Nominates Bishop Kepha Omae as New NCIC Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae to be the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei, announced the nomination of Bishop Omae on Friday, April 10.

Koskei also announced that the Head of State has nominated seven other members to serve in the commission.

“These nominations are made in accordance with the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed to recruit and recommend suitable candidates for appointment to the Commission,” the statement read.

The nominated NCIC members include: Josphine Kirion Eragae, Joseph Nguyo, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, and Dr. Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi.

Other nominees are Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed, and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

Koskei noted that all eight nominations to NCIC were made in line with the recommendations of a Selection Panel tasked with recruiting a new chairperson and members of the commission.

The Head of Public Service highlighted the importance of the commission’s role and urged the National Assembly to fast-track the approval process.

“In light of the Commission’s consequential mandate to foster national cohesion and unity as well as advance peaceful coexistence by confronting ethnic discrimination and hate speech, the Head of State and Government urges the National Assembly to accord these nominations consideration on a priority basis,” Koskei added.

NCIC is a statutory body established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act No.12 of 2008, and it promotes national unity, equity, and the elimination of all forms of ethnic discrimination by facilitating equality of opportunities, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and respect for diversity among Kenyan communities.