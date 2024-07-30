Connect with us

News

President Ruto Nominates Dorcas Oduor To Be Attorney General

President William Ruto on Tuesday, July 30 nominated Dorcas Oduor to replace Justin Muturi as Attorney General.

The nomination was announced by State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

“It is notified that the Head of State and Government has nominated Ms. Dorcas Agik Oduor, SC, EBS, OGW, for appointment to the position of the Attorney-General of the Republic of Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Oduor currently serves as Secretary of Public Prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

She has vast legal experience spanning over thirty years of practice within the public sector and has served as a jurist and contributed immensely to the development of law in Kenya through litigation, draughtsman, and legal advisories.

Oduor was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1992, having attained her Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL. B) in 1990 and a postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law in 1991.

If approved by the National Assembly, Oduor will become Kenya’s first female Attorney-General since independence.

Oduor’s nomination comes a few days after President Ruto reassigned Rebecca Miano to the Tourism ministry.

The Head of State had picked Miano for the position when he announced his first batch of Cabinet nominees.

An Attorney General is the principal legal adviser to the government. The AG’s role is also to represent the national government in court or in any other legal proceedings to which the national government is a party, other than criminal proceedings.

Also Read: I Have No Problem With New Cabinet Nominees- DP Gachagua

