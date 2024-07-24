President Ruto Nominates Joho, Oparanya, 2 Other Raila Allies To Cabinet

President William Ruto on Wednesday, July 24 nominated the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries to his government.

Addressing the media at State House Nairobi, the Head of State nominated 10 other CSs including allies of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

The nominees include;

National Treasury and Economic Planning: John Mbadi Ng’ongo Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Hon.Salim Mvurya Mgala Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife: Rebecca Miano Ministry of Energy and Petroleum: James Opiyo Wandayi Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports: Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs: Hassan Ali Joho Ministry of Labour and Social Protection: Dr.Alfred Nganga Mutua Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development: Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development: Justin Bedan Muturi Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage: Stella Soi Lang’at

President Ruto commended the leadership of public and private sectors, including political parties, for their encouraging response to his outreach on forming a broad-based government.

“I commend the leadership of diverse organizations, both in the public and private sectors, including political parties, for their encouraging response to my outreach to consult on forming a broad-based government.

“Their willingness to set aside partisan positions and interests in order to join a visionary partnership for the radical transformation of Kenya is a historic gesture of their patriotism,” Ruto added.

The nominations come a day after the ODM party warned its members against making themselves available for Cabinet appointments.

“Any ODM member who makes themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet or any other position should know that they do so without the blessing or support of the party,” ODM SG Edwin Sifuna said.

