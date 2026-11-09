President Ruto Nominates Lydia Sitienei as Data Commissioner

President William Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as the Data Commissioner.

In a statement on Monday, November 9, 2026, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino said the President nominated Chelagat following a recommendation by the Public Service Commission.

The Head of State forwarded the nomination to the National Assembly for consideration in accordance with the requirements of the Data Protection Act, Cap 411C.

“His Excellency the President has, in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission and in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government, nominated Ms. Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner.

“The nomination has been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration, in fulfilment of the legal requirements set out under the Data Protection Act, Cap 411C, Laws of Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Owino also announced the appointment of five chief executive officers of state corporations following competitive recruitment processes.

Waweru Karanja was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority, while Wakhungu Patrick Murunga was appointed to head the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW).

Peninah Wangare Wahome was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), and John Washington Agutu was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation.

Meanwhile, Janerose Omondi was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).