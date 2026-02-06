Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Nominates New Envoys as Kenya Expands Diplomatic Reach to 72 Nations

Published

President William Ruto has unveiled an extensive reorganization within the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, significantly expanding Kenya’s diplomatic presence to 72 nations and territories in a move aimed at strengthening global engagement and economic diplomacy.

The changes were formally announced on Friday by State House Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix K. Koskei, who confirmed that the President had nominated several senior diplomats to newly established missions and to fill vacancies created by the end of tenure of serving envoys.

At the center of the reshuffle is the nomination of Kosiom Frank Ole Kibelenkya as Kenya’s Ambassador to Copenhagen, Denmark. The appointment is seen as a strategic step toward deepening relations with Nordic countries, particularly in areas of green energy, climate action, and sustainable development.

“These changes comprise nominations for appointments to newly established missions as sanctioned by Cabinet, and the filling of vacancies arising from the end of tenure of serving diplomats,” Koskei said in a statement.

New Deputies Named in Key Missions

In addition to the ambassadorial nomination, President Ruto also approved the appointment and redeployment of three deputy ambassadors to key regional and global missions. Elias Bare Shill was nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Mogadishu, Somalia, reinforcing Kenya’s diplomatic and security engagement in the Horn of Africa.

Meanwhile, Dr Joseph Warui has been redeployed as Deputy Ambassador to Moscow, Russia, a move that underscores Kenya’s intent to maintain strong ties with major global powers amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Nur was also nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, strengthening relations with one of Kenya’s closest regional partners.

Strategic Push for Global Influence

The expansion of Kenya’s diplomatic reach comes at a time when the government is positioning the country as a regional hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

By broadening its international footprint, the administration aims to enhance bilateral cooperation, attract foreign direct investment, and provide improved consular services to Kenyans living abroad.

Officials say the reshuffle reflects President Ruto’s commitment to deploying capable and experienced diplomats who can effectively advance Kenya’s interests in an increasingly complex global environment.

Parliamentary Vetting Ahead

All ambassadorial nominations will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, in line with constitutional requirements.

Once approved, the new envoys are expected to take up their postings and operationalize Kenya’s expanded diplomatic agenda.

As Kenya scales up its global presence, observers say the success of the strategy will depend on how effectively the new missions translate diplomatic engagement into tangible economic and development gains for the country.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

President William Ruto. President William Ruto.

News

President Ruto Warns Against Chaos in Places of Worship

President William Ruto has urged members of the public and leaders to uphold the sanctity of places of worship. Speaking on Sunday, February 1,...

5 days ago

News

President Ruto Leads Kenyans in Mourning Mandago’s Mother

President William Ruto has led Kenyans in mourning the passing away of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago’s mother, Mama Esther Jerotich Tapsiargai. In a...

6 days ago

News

President Ruto Appoints Issack Hassan, Katwa Kigen, 13 Others as Court of Appeal Judges

President William Ruto has appointed  Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, lawyer Katwa Kigen, and 13 others as judges of the...

January 27, 2026

News

President Ruto Nominates Ida Odinga as Kenyan Ambassador to UNEP

President William Ruto has nominated the Late Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, as the Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)....

January 23, 2026