President Ruto Nominates New Envoys as Kenya Expands Diplomatic Reach to 72 Nations

President William Ruto has unveiled an extensive reorganization within the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, significantly expanding Kenya’s diplomatic presence to 72 nations and territories in a move aimed at strengthening global engagement and economic diplomacy.

The changes were formally announced on Friday by State House Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, Felix K. Koskei, who confirmed that the President had nominated several senior diplomats to newly established missions and to fill vacancies created by the end of tenure of serving envoys.

At the center of the reshuffle is the nomination of Kosiom Frank Ole Kibelenkya as Kenya’s Ambassador to Copenhagen, Denmark. The appointment is seen as a strategic step toward deepening relations with Nordic countries, particularly in areas of green energy, climate action, and sustainable development.

“These changes comprise nominations for appointments to newly established missions as sanctioned by Cabinet, and the filling of vacancies arising from the end of tenure of serving diplomats,” Koskei said in a statement.

New Deputies Named in Key Missions

In addition to the ambassadorial nomination, President Ruto also approved the appointment and redeployment of three deputy ambassadors to key regional and global missions. Elias Bare Shill was nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Mogadishu, Somalia, reinforcing Kenya’s diplomatic and security engagement in the Horn of Africa.

Meanwhile, Dr Joseph Warui has been redeployed as Deputy Ambassador to Moscow, Russia, a move that underscores Kenya’s intent to maintain strong ties with major global powers amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Nur was also nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, strengthening relations with one of Kenya’s closest regional partners.

Strategic Push for Global Influence

The expansion of Kenya’s diplomatic reach comes at a time when the government is positioning the country as a regional hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

By broadening its international footprint, the administration aims to enhance bilateral cooperation, attract foreign direct investment, and provide improved consular services to Kenyans living abroad.

Officials say the reshuffle reflects President Ruto’s commitment to deploying capable and experienced diplomats who can effectively advance Kenya’s interests in an increasingly complex global environment.

Parliamentary Vetting Ahead

All ambassadorial nominations will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, in line with constitutional requirements.

Once approved, the new envoys are expected to take up their postings and operationalize Kenya’s expanded diplomatic agenda.

As Kenya scales up its global presence, observers say the success of the strategy will depend on how effectively the new missions translate diplomatic engagement into tangible economic and development gains for the country.