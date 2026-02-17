President Ruto Nominates New NLC Chairperson, Members

President William Ruto has appointed a new chairperson and six members of the National Land Commission (NLC).

In a communique on Tuesday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nominations were made following recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed to recruit a new NLC chairperson and members.

“In accordance with the Ruling of the Court of Appeal in Civil Application No. E662 of 2025 (consolidated with Civil Applications No. E663, E680, and E682 of 2025), His Excellency the President has caused nominations for appointment to the ranks of the membership of the National Land Commission (NLC).

“This presidential action follows the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed vide Kenya Gazette Notice No. 11212 of 2025 and gives effect to the Ruling delivered on Friday, 13th February, 2026,” Koskei stated.

The Head of State nominated Dr. Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy from Kwale to be the new chairperson of the commission.

President Ruto also nominated Susan Khakasa Oyatsi, Daniel Murithi Muriungi, Kigen Vincent Cheruiyot, Dr. Julie Ouma Oseko, Mohamed Abdi Haji Mohamed, and Mary Yiane Seneta.

Meanwhile, Esther Murugi Mathenge and Tiyah Galgalo Ali will continue serving as members of the commission until their term expires on December 20, 2026.

Koskei noted that the NLC nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.

“In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements regarding State appointments, his excellency the President has transmitted the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament,” Koskei added.