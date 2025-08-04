Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Nominates Yuda Komora as NPSC Chairperson

By

Published

bd835070 80f6 43c7 b2bf 1beffff8

Dr. Amani Yuda Komora

President William Ruto has nominated  Dr. Amani Yuda Komora as the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination in a communique on Monday, August 4, 2025.

“It is notified for general information of the public that His Excellency the President, in conformity with Article 250(2)(a) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure established under Article 166(1) of the National Police Service Commission Act (Chapter 84, Laws of Kenya), has nominated the Chairperson and one member of the National Police Service Commission,” the statement reads in part.

Dr. Komora is the immediate former Vice-Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, where he has served since 2019.

Before joining SRC, he had served as the General Manager, Human Resource and Administration at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Assistant Commissioner, Human Resources at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and Member of the National General Wages Council.

President Ruto also nominated Angeline Yuantion Siparo to serve as a member of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Siparo has been the coordinator of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Legacy Localization Project across 49 countries and the Chairperson of the National Aids Control Council (2016–2022).

She previously served in the following other institutions: Oxford HR (AU/Africa CDC), Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), Population Reference Bureau (PRB), UNAIDS, Futures Group International, and Family Health International (FHI).

Ms. Siparo holds a Master of Arts Degree in Counselling Psychology from the United States International University (USIU–Africa).

She will serve alongside Peris Muthoni Kimani, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Collete Suda if approved by parliament.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021