President Ruto Nominates Yuda Komora as NPSC Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated Dr. Amani Yuda Komora as the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination in a communique on Monday, August 4, 2025.

“It is notified for general information of the public that His Excellency the President, in conformity with Article 250(2)(a) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure established under Article 166(1) of the National Police Service Commission Act (Chapter 84, Laws of Kenya), has nominated the Chairperson and one member of the National Police Service Commission,” the statement reads in part.

Dr. Komora is the immediate former Vice-Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, where he has served since 2019.

Before joining SRC, he had served as the General Manager, Human Resource and Administration at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Assistant Commissioner, Human Resources at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and Member of the National General Wages Council.

President Ruto also nominated Angeline Yuantion Siparo to serve as a member of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Siparo has been the coordinator of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Legacy Localization Project across 49 countries and the Chairperson of the National Aids Control Council (2016–2022).

She previously served in the following other institutions: Oxford HR (AU/Africa CDC), Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), Population Reference Bureau (PRB), UNAIDS, Futures Group International, and Family Health International (FHI).

Ms. Siparo holds a Master of Arts Degree in Counselling Psychology from the United States International University (USIU–Africa).

She will serve alongside Peris Muthoni Kimani, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Collete Suda if approved by parliament.