President Ruto Orders 12% Wage Increase for Workers, 15% Boost for Farm Labourers

President William Ruto has announced a 12 per cent increase in minimum wages for Kenyan workers and a higher 15 per cent rise for agricultural labourers, marking a major policy shift aimed at cushioning households from the rising cost of living.

The announcement was made on Friday during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations held in Vihiga County, where thousands of workers gathered to commemorate the annual event.

“I am pleased to announce a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent increase in agricultural wages to all Kenyan workers,” Ruto declared, noting that the move recognises the “sacrifice, resilience, and immense contribution” of workers to the country’s economy.

The directive follows sustained lobbying by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), which had pushed for higher wages to match the increasing cost of essential commodities such as food, fuel, and housing. COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli had earlier called for a wage increase of up to 23 per cent, arguing that it was necessary to restore workers’ purchasing power.

Under the new wage structure, the 12 per cent increment will apply across most sectors of the economy, benefiting millions of workers in both formal and informal employment. Agricultural workers, often among the lowest-paid, will receive a higher 15 per cent increase.

The wage review sets the stage for the implementation of a new wage order, with employers expected to adjust salaries in line with the directive in the coming months.

However, the move has drawn concern from employers. The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) had earlier warned that steep wage increases could strain businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises already grappling with high taxes and operational costs.

FKE Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mugo cautioned that businesses are still recovering from economic shocks. “We are aware that businesses are struggling, and we will be appealing to the government to balance the interests of businesses and the interests of employees,” she said.

Beyond wage adjustments, President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening labour protections. He confirmed that Kenya is making progress in adopting key conventions by the International Labour Organization, including those on decent work for domestic workers and the elimination of workplace violence and harassment.

Labour Day, observed globally on May 1, celebrates the contribution of workers and highlights the continued push for fair wages, improved working conditions, and stronger labour rights. This year’s announcement signals a significant intervention by the government as it seeks to balance worker welfare with economic sustainability.