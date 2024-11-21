President Ruto Orders Cancelation Of JKIA & KETRACO Deals With Adani

President William Ruto has directed Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi to cancel deals with the Adani group.

Speaking on Thursday during his State of the Nation address in the National Assembly, the Head of State said the decision is informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.

“I have stated in the past, and I reiterate today, that in the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, I will not hesitate to take decisive action.

“Accordingly, I now direct – in furtherance of the principles enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution on transparency and accountability, and based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations that the procuring agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA Expansion Public Private Partnership transaction, as well as the recently concluded KETRACO transmission line Public Private Partnership contract,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State consequently directed the relevant procurement offices to seek alternative private entities interested in the two projects.

Ruto’s move comes after Gautam Adani was charged in the US over his role in a $265 million bribery scheme.

US authorities accused Adani and two other Adani Green Energy executives, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, of agreeing to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials between 2020 and 2024 to win solar energy supply contracts that were expected to generate $2 billion in profits.

Prosecutors also said the Adanis and another Adani Green Energy executive, former CEO Vneet Jaain, raised more than $3 billion in loans and bonds by concealing their corruption from lenders and investors.

Also Read: Billionaire Gautam Adani Charged With Fraud In US