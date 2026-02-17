Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

President Ruto Orders Creation of New Police Unit

President William Ruto has directed the Interior Ministry to develop a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

Speaking on Tuesday during the signing of a Cooperation Agreement between the Nairobi County and the national government, Ruto said the framework should be developed within 60 days.

The Head of State said the new police unit will work closely with Nairobi County security teams to enhance safety within the capital city.

“Security is non-negotiable for a modern capital like Nairobi. I therefore direct the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to prepare and present, within 60 days, a framework for a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit. We will make Nairobi safe for citizens, visitors, investors, and businesses alike,” Ruto said.

The President emphasized that Nairobi’s status as the capital places a significant responsibility on both national and county authorities to maintain order, efficiency, and high standards of service delivery.

“For many visitors and investors, Nairobi is not just the face of Kenya; Nairobi is Kenya. That standing carries a serious obligation; a capital city must work. It must function. It must meet the highest standards of order, infrastructure, efficiency, and service delivery not only for its 4.4 million residents, but also for the millions who depend on it every day,” Ruto stated.

Further, President Ruto dismissed claims that the national government was taking over some functions from Nairobi County.

He, however, said he has a duty to ensure the capital city functions effectively, given its national and international significance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have no interest in running the city; my hands are already full. The Governor and his team must continue to run the city,” Ruto added.

