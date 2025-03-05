Connect with us

President Ruto Orders Immediate Clearance of NHIF Debts to Health Institutions

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has directed the immediate clearance of debts owed to health institutions by the defunct NHIF.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 5, Ruto acknowledged the financial strain caused by NHIF’s debts on health facilities.

“National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) debts have been a heavy burden on healthcare facilities and providers for the past 10 years. This has had a devastating effect in the provision of health services in public, faith-based, and private hospitals.

“By the time the NHIF was wound up on November 22, 2024, it had a whopping debt of KSh33 billion, affecting the ability of health facilities to provide services under the Social Health Authority (SHA),” read part of the statement.

To comprehensively deal with the debt Ruto announced that the government has resolved to pay all hospitals with total claims of KSh10 million and below in full, representing 91 percent of all facilities that were contracted by NHIF.

The remaining 9 percent of hospitals, with total claims of above KSh10 million, will be subjected to a verification exercise that should be completed within 90 days after which a payment plan will be agreed on.

Further, Ruto said Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa will gazette a verification committee within a week.

Meanwhile, the Head of State noted that under the Social Health Authority, current claims will continue to be paid within a month.

Ruto mentioned that to date, SHA has paid all undisputed claims lodged since its inception on October 1, 2024, and up to January 31, 2025, totaling KSh18.2 billion.

“The government is fully committed to providing Universal Health Coverage to every Kenyan without discrimination. I would like to assure all Kenyans that any challenges being experienced in the implementation of Taifa Care are being attended to and resolved,” Ruto added.

