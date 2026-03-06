Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

President Ruto Order’s Nairobi Estate to be Named After Ng’eno

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has directed that the Shauri Moyo Housing Estate be named after the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno.

Speaking on Friday, March 6, during Ng’eno’s burial in Narok County, Ruto said the move is in recognition of the MP’s role in championing the affordable housing initiative.

“The Committee recommended that one of the biggest estates in Nairobi, with more than 4,500 houses, called Shauri Moyo, should be named Johana Ng’eno Boma Yangu Estate.

“Therefore, I am directing the Ministry of Housing to rename the estate in commemoration of Ng’eno’s leadership and contributions,” Ruto said.

The President explained that the success of the affordable housing projects was realised courtesy of Ngeno, who was chairing the housing committee in the National Assembly.

At the same time, Ruto said he will honour a promise he made to Ng’eno to build a university in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

The Head of State said he will give Ksh20 million to Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu to purchase land where the university would be built.

“I have informed PS Hinga that the government will raise Ksh750 million to build the university and student hostels. I will be back in July for the groundbreaking ceremony,” he added.

Ng’eno passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2026, alongside five others when a helicopter crashed in the Chepkieb area of Mosop, Nandi County.

Born in 1972, Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having first been elected in the 2013 general election.

Until his demise, he served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

