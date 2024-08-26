President Ruto Orders NYS Officers To Be Trained How To Use Firearms

President William Ruto on Monday directed the National Youth Service (NYS) recruits to be trained on how to handle firearms.

Speaking during the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil, Nakuru County, President Ruto said the training will ensure that the officers are ready to respond and protect the country when a need arises.

The Head of State ordered Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to work with the Ministries of Defence and Interior to ensure the NYS paramilitary training includes a basic course in firearms.

“The minister responsible for National Youth Service who is here with me should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior further the initiative to make sure that the paramilitary training that these young men and women go through will include a basic course in firearms to make sure that they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” said President Ruto.

Ruto noted that ex-NYS recruits have been absorbed into other security agencies such as the military to help improve security operations in the country.

He highlighted that out of 790 KWS rangers recruited during the recent exercise, 447 were ex-NYS officers representing 56 percent.

“We are making arrangements as government to make sure more young people benefit from this training and attendant vocational training that comes with it,” the President said.

At the same time, President Ruto said NYS will supervise the cohort of young people who will be recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani initiative.

“I want to announce that NYS will be supervising the cohort of young people that shortly we will be recruiting under the initiative that will bring more young people into the space of greening Kenya,” he said.

The President further directed CS Muturi to work with CSs Aden Duale, Soipan Tuya and Alice Wahome to steer the program as the country focuses on growing 15 billion trees.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Praises President Ruto Over Broad-based Govt