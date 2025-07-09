President Ruto Orders Police To Shoot Goons Looting During Demos On The Legs

President William Ruto on Wednesday, July 9, directed police officers to shoot in the legs anyone found torching or destroying businesses.

Speaking in Kilimani, Ruto said police should only shoot them on the legs, so they can be taken to the hospital and after charged for their criminal activities.

“Anyone who burns down someone else’s business and property, let them be shot in the leg and go to the hospital as they head to court. They should not be killed, but their legs should be broken so they go to the hospital, and afterward they should be taken to court,” said Ruto.

The President went on to say that he cannot accept a country where some people steal and destroy other people’s businesses.

President Ruto also said attacking Police Officers and Police stations is a declaration of war in Kenya.

“Those who attack our police, security installations, including police stations, are declaring war. It is terrorism, and we are going to deal with you firmly. We cannot have a nation run by terror and governed by violence; it will not happen under my watch,” Ruto said.

Further, he issued a stern warning to all leaders involved in sponsoring the recent protests that action will be taken against them.

“We are coming after you, you cannot sponsor violence in the Republic of Kenya and expect to go scot free,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks come barely two weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s controversial remarks in which he told police to shoot anyone who gets near a police station.

Murkomen later clarified that the order was only meant to apply in instances when the police are under attack and have to defend themselves.

“We have not said that they should use it recklessly. We are just trying to protect the officers whose lives are in danger, and they are being told that they should not use the guns because they will be charged. If that officer dies, how will the officer be charged?” he posed.