President Ruto Orders Schools To Remain Closed Until Further Notice

President William Ruto on Friday, May 3 ordered the Ministry of Education to postpone the re-opening of schools indefinitely.

Speaking at State House during the National Address, the President said the ongoing heavy rains in the country are expected to persist, increasing both in duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after.

“The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the dates of re-opening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice,” Ruto directed.

The head of State explained that he had already given firm instructions to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on how learning would be conducted with the schools still closed.

“The Ministry knows how it will work with the teachers to ensure that the department remains operational should the flooding continue past next week. The government will give more details and instructions after next week,” Ruto stated.

Initially, the schools were set to re-open for the second term on Monday, April 29, 2024.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu postponed the re-opening to Monday, May 6, 2024.

Before the indefinite postponement of the re-opening of schools, Earlier, CS Machogu had spelled out measures to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and other staff in various learning institutions.

The Education CS tasked parents of students especially those in day schools to ensure that their kids report safely to schools due to the effects of floods.

“The prevailing weather conditions pose accessibility challenges due to flash floods, swollen rivers, and landslides thus affecting the transport system for learners to and from school. Parents are, therefore, required to ensure that their children safely report to school on time,” Machogu stated.

