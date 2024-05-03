Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Orders Schools To Remain Closed Until Further Notice

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 30 at 12.43.49 1 scaled

President William Ruto on Friday, May 3 ordered the Ministry of Education to postpone the re-opening of schools indefinitely. 

Speaking at State House during the National Address, the President said the ongoing heavy rains in the country are expected to persist, increasing both in duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after.

“The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the dates of re-opening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice,” Ruto directed.

The head of State explained that he had already given firm instructions to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on how learning would be conducted with the schools still closed.

“The Ministry knows how it will work with the teachers to ensure that the department remains operational should the flooding continue past next week. The government will give more details and instructions after next week,” Ruto stated.

Initially, the schools were set to re-open for the second term on Monday, April 29, 2024.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu postponed the re-opening to Monday, May 6, 2024.

Before the indefinite postponement of the re-opening of schools, Earlier, CS Machogu had spelled out measures to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and other staff in various learning institutions.

The Education CS tasked parents of students especially those in day schools to ensure that their kids report safely to schools due to the effects of floods.

“The prevailing weather conditions pose accessibility challenges due to flash floods, swollen rivers, and landslides thus affecting the transport system for learners to and from school. Parents are, therefore, required to ensure that their children safely report to school on time,” Machogu stated.

Also Read: Details Of President William Ruto’s 3-Day Visit To China 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020