President Ruto Orders Tata Chemicals Magadi to End Operations in Kenya

President William Ruto has ordered the closure of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML).

Speaking in Kajiado on Thursday, September 3, Ruto accused TCML of exploiting resources from Kajiado County for more than a century without benefiting the residents.

The Head of State said he instructed the mining company to shut down its operations and move out of the country.

“We have vast resources at Lake Magadi that can transform Kajiado County and our country, Kenya. That Tata Chemicals company has had a licence for 100 years but has not built anything in Kajiado or employed any people from Kajiado.

“The other day, I told them to pack up and leave. Let them go. These people stay here, take our resources, and transport them to India, along with other resources,” said Ruto.

The President said the government will issue the Lake Magadi soda ash mining licence to a new investor, who will be required to establish industries that add value to the resources extracted from the area.

According to Ruto, the new investor will be required to establish a major glass manufacturing plant in Kajiado, as well as another facility for the manufacture of chemicals.

“We will bring in a new company, and the condition for that company is that it must establish a major glass manufacturing plant here in Kajiado County, as well as another company to manufacture chemicals,” President Ruto added.

Ruto’s remarks come a month after Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend mining operations.

In a statement, Joho said the suspension of mining operations followed years of engagement between the State Department for Mining and Tata Chemicals Magadi over its statutory obligations.

He directed the company to submit comprehensive documentation and evidence demonstrating full compliance with all statutory obligations before mining activities can resume.