Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Orders Tata Chemicals Magadi to End Operations in Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of President William Ruto

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has ordered the closure of  Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML).

Speaking in Kajiado on Thursday, September 3, Ruto accused TCML of exploiting resources from Kajiado County for more than a century without benefiting the residents.

The Head of State said he instructed the mining company to shut down its operations and move out of the country.

“We have vast resources at Lake Magadi that can transform Kajiado County and our country, Kenya. That Tata Chemicals company has had a licence for 100 years but has not built anything in Kajiado or employed any people from Kajiado.

“The other day, I told them to pack up and leave. Let them go. These people stay here, take our resources, and transport them to India, along with other resources,” said Ruto.

The President said the government will issue the Lake Magadi soda ash mining licence to a new investor, who will be required to establish industries that add value to the resources extracted from the area.

According to Ruto, the new investor will be required to establish a major glass manufacturing plant in Kajiado, as well as another facility for the manufacture of chemicals.

“We will bring in a new company, and the condition for that company is that it must establish a major glass manufacturing plant here in Kajiado County, as well as another company to manufacture chemicals,” President Ruto added.

Ruto’s remarks come a month after Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend mining operations.

In a statement, Joho said the suspension of mining operations followed years of engagement between the State Department for Mining and Tata Chemicals Magadi over its statutory obligations.

He directed the company to submit comprehensive documentation and evidence demonstrating full compliance with all statutory obligations before mining activities can resume.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments to Gov’t

President William Ruto has appointed Lynette Njeru as the new Chairperson of the Railway Development Levy Fund Board (RDLF). According to a gazette notice...

August 22, 2026

News

Maraga Gives President Ruto 7 Days Ultimatum to Release Police Reform Taskforce Report

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has given President William Ruto a seven-day ultimatum to release and publish the complete and unedited report of the...

August 18, 2026
Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto

News

President Ruto Accuses Uhuru of Funding Opposition Politicians

President William Ruto has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of funding opposition politicians to challenge his re-election in 2027. Speaking on Thursday, August 13,...

August 13, 2026

News

President Ruto Confirms Plan to Form Kenya Kwanza-ODM Coalition

President William Ruto has confirmed that Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have agreed to form a coalition ahead of the 227...

August 10, 2026