President Ruto Pledges Ksh10 Million To build Plaza for pastors

President William Ruto on Sunday pledged to donate Ksh 10 million to construct a Pastors’ Plaza in Narok.

Speaking in Narok County on Sunday, the President issued the promise while responding to preachers’ request for a ‘sign of State House’ in Narok.

”You have told me that you need a State Lodge here. But I have decided that I will, on the requests made for the construction of a pastor’s plaza here in Mosiro.

”Because we cannot have a State Lodge here, we will build that plaza for pastors. I will look for Sh10 million to embark on the construction. That will be for you to build that plaza, and if you get stuck midway, I will send these friends of mine to come help you,” said Ruto.

The Head of State has in recent days been under scrutiny over huge donations to churches.

Despite public backlash, Ruto has maintained his commitment to providing financial support to religious institutions.

“I have been blamed many times for giving in church. When we give to God, we are not giving a human being. The offerings we give are for God, not the bishop or the people here. I read the Bible and I have looked for where it says that when you give to God, the Bishop returns your offering to you,” the President said in March.

This follows his recent pledge of Ksh20 million towards the construction of the new Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, which sparked mixed reactions.

The President also promised to mobilise his friends to raise another Ksh100 million for the construction of the church. The church is estimated to cost more than Ksh1 billion.

