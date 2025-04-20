Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Pledges Ksh10 Million To build Plaza for pastors

By

Published

File image of President William Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto on Sunday pledged to donate Ksh 10 million to construct a Pastors’ Plaza in Narok.

Speaking in Narok County on Sunday, the President issued the promise while responding to preachers’ request for a ‘sign of State House’ in Narok.

”You have told me that you need a State Lodge here. But I have decided that I will, on the requests made for the construction of a pastor’s plaza here in Mosiro.

”Because we cannot have a State Lodge here, we will build that plaza for pastors. I will look for Sh10 million to embark on the construction. That will be for you to build that plaza, and if you get stuck midway, I will send these friends of mine to come help you,” said Ruto.

The Head of State has in recent days been under scrutiny over huge donations to churches.

Despite public backlash, Ruto has maintained his commitment to providing financial support to religious institutions.

“I have been blamed many times for giving in church. When we give to God, we are not giving a human being. The offerings we give are for God, not the bishop or the people here. I read the Bible and I have looked for where it says that when you give to God, the Bishop returns your offering to you,” the President said in March.

This follows his recent pledge of Ksh20 million towards the construction of the new Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, which sparked mixed reactions.

The President also promised to mobilise his friends to raise another Ksh100 million for the construction of the church. The church is estimated to cost more than Ksh1 billion.

Also Read: President Ruto Suspends Swarup Mishra Over Mediheal Kidney Transplant Scandal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021