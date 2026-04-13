President Ruto Promises Ksh 300 Million SGR Station in Ikonge

President William Ruto has moved to reassure Nyamira county residents that the Naivasha–Kisumu Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will not bypass the region.

Speaking on Monday, April 11, in Nyamira, President Ruto announced that Nyamira will have its own SGR station at Ikonge.

The Head of State noted that the Kenya Railways Corporation will construct a Ksh300 million SGR station at Ikonge for goods and passengers.

“I am the one who is extending the railway from Naivasha, and here in Ikonge, I am constructing a major station worth KSh300 million that will help transport passengers and goods.

“The people of Nyamira, prepare yourselves with the goods you want taken to Nairobi. I am putting up a station for you,” said Ruto.

The President’s announcement comes after residents and leaders from the Gusii region complained that the SGR map launched recently did not include any station in Nyamira county.

The initial plan by Kenya Railways featured six intermediate stations, located in Narok, Mulot, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu, and Ahero.

Ruto dismissed claims by his politicians that the region had been excluded from the SGR expansion plan, urging residents to ignore leaders he accused of lacking the capacity to deliver development.

“I am the one who has initiated the extension of the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu. You should not listen to those people who have no record on any development projects. The SGR will pass here in Nyamira and benefit the people here,” the President added.

President Ruto is currently on a three-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, which began on April 12 and is set to conclude on April 14.