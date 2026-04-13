Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Promises Ksh 300 Million SGR Station in Ikonge

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has moved to reassure Nyamira county residents that the Naivasha–Kisumu Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will not bypass the region.

Speaking on Monday, April 11, in Nyamira, President Ruto announced that  Nyamira will have its own SGR station at Ikonge.

The Head of State noted that the Kenya Railways Corporation will construct a Ksh300 million SGR station at Ikonge for goods and passengers.

“I am the one who is extending the railway from Naivasha, and here in Ikonge, I am constructing a major station worth KSh300 million that will help transport passengers and goods.

“The people of Nyamira, prepare yourselves with the goods you want taken to Nairobi. I am putting up a station for you,” said Ruto.

The President’s announcement comes after residents and leaders from the Gusii region complained that the SGR map launched recently did not include any station in Nyamira county.

The initial plan by Kenya Railways featured six intermediate stations, located in Narok, Mulot, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu, and Ahero.

Ruto dismissed claims by his politicians that the region had been excluded from the SGR expansion plan, urging residents to ignore leaders he accused of lacking the capacity to deliver development.

“I am the one who has initiated the extension of the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu. You should not listen to those people who have no record on any development projects. The SGR will pass here in Nyamira and benefit the people here,” the President added.

President Ruto is currently on a three-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, which began on April 12 and is set to conclude on April 14.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Politics

Gachagua Warns President Ruto Over CS Murkomen

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned President William Ruto over the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Speaking on Sunday, April 12, in Kajiado...

23 hours ago
President William Ruto President William Ruto

News

President Ruto Nominates Bishop Kepha Omae as New NCIC Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae to be the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC). The Head of Public...

3 days ago

News

Senator Khalwale Calls for CS Wandayi’s Sacking

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on President William Ruto to fire Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi over an alleged fuel scandal. In a...

April 4, 2026

News

President Ruto Appoints CS Mbadi to Head NIF Governing Council

President William Ruto has constituted the inaugural governing council of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF). In a gazette notice dated March 30, 2026, President...

April 1, 2026