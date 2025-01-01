Connect with us

President Ruto Puts Contractors on Notice

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, January 1 issued a stern warning to contractors delaying the implementation of key government projects.

Speaking after he inspected the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre, Ruto said the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people, saying contractors undermining their efforts will not be tolerated.

“There are many contractors who are letting us down, and we will not allow them. This is the year for delivering our agenda as planned,” he said.

President Ruto expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre project.

He instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

“If you do not pull up your socks, I am sorry we will have to terminate your contract and get another contractor so that we can get this cancer centre off the ground,” said Ruto.

“It’s just as simple as that, there is no fight, no quarrel, you just have to do what you have to do.”

The Kisii Cancer Centre is a partnership between Kisii County, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Government of Kenya.

The project is being built at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital at a cost of Sh 2.9 billion.

