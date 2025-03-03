President Ruto Re-Appoints Bishop Robert Theuri Maina As KNLS Chairperson

President William Ruto has re-appointed Bishop Robert Theuri Maina as the chairperson of the Kenya National Library Services Board.

Through a gazette notice dated February 28, 2025, President Ruto said Maina will serve in the role for two years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (2) and Paragraph 1 (2) of the Schedule to the Kenya National Library Services Board Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, reappoint Robert Theuri Maina to be the Chairperson of the Kenya National Library Services Board, for a period of two (2) years, with effect from the 28th February 2025,” the notice stated.

Bishop Maina has been serving in the position since February 2023 when he was appointed to replace the then-chair, Omar Jibril Mohammed.

In other appointments Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi appointed Paul Nduati to be a member of the National Museums of Kenya Board, for a period of three years.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi appointed Jeremiah Obingo as a member of the board of directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA). He will replace Abraham Kipruto whose appointment was revoked.

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano appointed Rachael Adhiambo Omollo to be a member of the Kenya Wildlife Board of Trustees for a period of three years while Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe re-appointed Florence Mutembei, Charles Kirgiwi, and Kennedy Mochere Kaburi, as members of the Tea Board of Kenya.

