Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Reappoints Billionaire Narendra Raval To Government Role

By

Published

GKr0dSUXoAIpGmR

President William Ruto has reappointed Narendra Raval as the chancellor of Egerton University.

In a gazette notice dated September 16, President Ruto stated that Raval will continue to be at the helm of the university for another five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— Narendra Naval (Dr.) as Chancellor of the Egerton University, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 16th September 2024,” the notice read.

Raval was first appointed as the Ergeton University Chancellor by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019 taking over Prof Shem Oyoo Wandiga.

The founder of the Devki Group of Companies, which manufactures steel products, roofing sheets and cement, Raval is known as a philanthropist.

Raval was born in 1962 in a small town in India. He began his service as an assistant priest in a Swaminarayan temple before moving to Kenya to continue his work as a temple teacher.

However, family obligations saw him abandon his priestly calling and seek alternative means of livelihood.

Ruto 1320x740

In 1992, he ventured into steel production by setting up a small rolling mill in Athi River.

This marked the birth of the Devki Group, which would eventually become East and Central Africa’s leading manufacturer of steel products.

According to Forbes, the company generates revenues of Ksh.64.3 billion, while his net worth is estimated at an average of Ksh.51 billion.

Also Read:President Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Dennis Itumbi To Senior Gov’t Positions

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020