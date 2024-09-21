President Ruto Reappoints Billionaire Narendra Raval To Government Role

President William Ruto has reappointed Narendra Raval as the chancellor of Egerton University.

In a gazette notice dated September 16, President Ruto stated that Raval will continue to be at the helm of the university for another five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— Narendra Naval (Dr.) as Chancellor of the Egerton University, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 16th September 2024,” the notice read.

Raval was first appointed as the Ergeton University Chancellor by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019 taking over Prof Shem Oyoo Wandiga.

The founder of the Devki Group of Companies, which manufactures steel products, roofing sheets and cement, Raval is known as a philanthropist.

Raval was born in 1962 in a small town in India. He began his service as an assistant priest in a Swaminarayan temple before moving to Kenya to continue his work as a temple teacher.

However, family obligations saw him abandon his priestly calling and seek alternative means of livelihood.

In 1992, he ventured into steel production by setting up a small rolling mill in Athi River.

This marked the birth of the Devki Group, which would eventually become East and Central Africa’s leading manufacturer of steel products.

According to Forbes, the company generates revenues of Ksh.64.3 billion, while his net worth is estimated at an average of Ksh.51 billion.

