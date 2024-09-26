President Ruto Receives Statesman of the Year Award In US

President William Ruto was on Wednesday feted with the 2024 Presidential Green Industrialisation Investment Statesman of the Year Award.

The Head of State was given the award in recognition of his efforts towards climate action.

Ruto was feted during the Extraordinary Session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), which he chaired on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

“President William Ruto receives the 2024 Presidential Green Industrialisation Investment Statesman of the Year Award in recognition of his efforts towards climate action, during the extraordinary session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), which he chaired on the sidelines of UNGA 79 in New York,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated.

During the meeting, the CAHOSCC resolved to advocate for a strong, unified stance calling for fair and effective climate financing that matches the urgency and magnitude of the climate crisis, addressing the priorities of Africa and other developing nations.

Speaking at the meeting, President Ruto called on African leaders to speak with one voice at the United Nations Climate Change Conference later this year.

He also called on Africa to continue advocating debt sustainability and reform of the international financial system to ensure climate justice.

“As climate-related shocks become more frequent and severe, coupled with high debt servicing, government spending on green resilience is constrained,” said Ruto.

This comes days after Ruto was given awarded the Golden Plate Award from the Academy of Achievement.

The President was presented with the prestigious award during the launch of Kenya’s 5th National Action Plan in Nairobi.

The American Academy of Achievement is a nonprofit foundation that recognises extraordinary individuals in public service, science and exploration, the arts, and business.

