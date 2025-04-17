President Ruto Refers Conflict Of interest Bill Back To Parliament

President William Ruto on Thursday referred the controversial Conflict of Interest Bill back to Parliament.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said the bill does not meet the expectations of Kenyans.

He called on the National Assembly and Senate to work together to produce a law that would effectively address and eliminate corruption.

“This morning, I have just referred back to Parliament the Conflict-of-Interest Bill, because in my opinion, it doesn’t meet the threshold of the expectations of people of Kenya. As public servants, we cannot afford to carry the baggage of self-interests into public service. We must take accountability; with the seriousness it deserves. ” said Ruto.

He added, “ I expect both houses of parliament to exercise leadership in making sure that we get a piece of law that will help us manage and eliminate eventually matters corruption that in many cases come as a result of the conflict of interest of public officials who serve not the public but their interests.”

This comes months after Ruto slammed Parliament for derailing the fight against corruption by ”sabotaging” the passage of a proposed law to address conflict of interest.

Ruto vowed to veto any amendments by Parliament that seek to water down the Conflict-of-Interest Bill (2023).

“I have engaged with parliamentary leadership, and I urge parliament to swiftly pass the conflict of interest bill,” Ruto said.

“I am told that there is a mediation process going on in parliament, but I have told them with clarity that I will veto any bill that doesn’t establish a high standard of accountability and integrity.”

The bill seeks to prevent public officials from using their position to influence the decision of other public officers so as to further their private interests or the interests of another person.

