President Ruto Reshuffles PSs

President William Ruto has reassigned two Principal Secretaries weeks after the former Petroleum Principal Secretary, Mohamed Liban, resigned.
In a notice on Thursday, May 28, the State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that President Ruto has moved PS Kello Harsama from the ASALs and Regional Development docket and will now be in charge of the State Department for Petroleum.
At the same time, President Ruto appointed PS Caroline Karugu as the Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.
PS Karugu currently serves as the Principal Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.
“The Re-assignments are intended to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of Government functions within the affected State Departments,” Koskei stated.
In a statement after being moved to the Petroleum docket, Harsama thanked President Ruto for entrusting him with the new role, pledging to serve with dedication and professionalism.
“I wish to sincerely thank H.E. President William Ruto for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me through my reassignment to the State Department for Petroleum. I remain fully committed to serving our nation with dedication, professionalism, and integrity in this new role,” he wrote.
Former Petroleum PS Mohammed Liban tendered his resignation in April following investigations into an alleged fuel importation scandal.
Former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang also resigned from their positions over the fuel scandal.