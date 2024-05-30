President Ruto Reveals Amount Of Money He Used To Hire Private Jet To US

President William Ruto on Thursday, May 30 addressed reports that the government used over Sh200 million to hire a private plane for his recent visit to the US.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, President Ruto disclosed that the government used less than Sh 10 million to hire the private jet.

The President explained that he had instructed his office to book the Kenya Airways plane for the visit but his friends reached out to him and gave him the private jet for sh 10 million.

“When I saw the debate in Kenya as to how I traveled to the US there was all manner of figures. I am a very responsible steward believe me, there is no way I can spend Sh 200 million. It cost the Republic of Kenya less than Sh 10 million. I am not a madman, when I was told the cheapest plane was Sh70 million I told my office to go book Kenya Airways,’ said Ruto.

He added, “When some friends heard that I was going to travel with Kenya Airways and we have built a big reputation as a country some friends asked me how much I was willing to pay, I said I am not ready to pay more than Sh20 million and they said bring sh10 million we will give you the plane.”

President Ruto on May 19 jetted out of the country aboard a chartered Boeing 737-700 said to be operated by the Royal Jet of Dubai.

The plane however became a subject of discussion in Kenya with multiple reports estimating that the cost of hiring the Boeing business jet for an 18-hour trip cost taxpayers approximately Sh 98 million and more than sh200 million since the President traveled from Atlanta to Washington D.C before returning to Kenya.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Using A Private Jet To US