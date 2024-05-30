Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Reveals Amount Of Money He Used To Hire Private Jet To US

By

Published

GOqxLG6XAAACpn8 (1)

President William Ruto on Thursday, May 30 addressed reports that the government used over Sh200 million to hire a private plane for his recent visit to the US.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, President Ruto disclosed that the government used less than Sh 10 million to hire the private jet.

The President explained that he had instructed his office to book the Kenya Airways plane for the visit but his friends reached out to him and gave him the private jet for sh 10 million.

“When I saw the debate in Kenya as to how I traveled to the US there was all manner of figures. I am a very responsible steward believe me, there is no way I can spend Sh 200 million. It cost the Republic of Kenya less than Sh 10 million. I am not a madman, when I was told the cheapest plane was Sh70 million I told my office to go book Kenya Airways,’ said Ruto.

He added, “When some friends heard that I was going to travel with Kenya Airways and we have built a big reputation as a country some friends asked me how much I was willing to pay, I said I am not ready to pay more than Sh20 million and they said bring sh10 million we will give you the plane.”

President Ruto on May 19 jetted out of the country aboard a chartered Boeing 737-700 said to be operated by the Royal Jet of Dubai.

The plane however became a subject of discussion in Kenya with multiple reports estimating that the cost of hiring the Boeing business jet for an 18-hour trip cost taxpayers approximately Sh 98 million and more than sh200 million since the President traveled from Atlanta to Washington D.C before returning to Kenya.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Using A Private Jet To US

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020