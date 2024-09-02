President Ruto Reveals What He Will Be Doing After He Retires from Politics

President William Ruto now says he will go back to evangelism when he retires from politics.

Speaking on Sunday in Bungoma County, the Head of State said evangelism was his original calling.

Ruto noted that his background in Christianity makes him the best fit for evangelical work, implying that he has been partially practicing as he undertakes his official duties.

“I have given a commitment that when I finish my tour of duty as president I will go back to be an evangelist because that is my original calling,” he said.

President Ruto went on to say the reason he likes addressing Kenyans from the top of cars is because he has an evangelical upbringing.

“I am an evangelist, and many people sometimes wonder why I stand in raised places, sometimes on top of cars, because when your orientation is an evangelist, you always behave like one, even when you are doing other things,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s remarks come after he toured the Nyanza region and addressed locals from the tops of his vehicles.

The President campaigned largely in churches ahead of the 2022 general election a move he has continued to make every weekend since he came into office.

Ruto has a long association with the evangelical community, having been a leader of the Christian Union (CU) while studying at the University of Nairobi before graduating in 1990.

Meanwhile, President Ruto warned those seeking to stir division noting that he will lead from the front on championing unity starting with his move to welcome a broad-based government which saw him appoint members of the opposition to his second cabinet.

