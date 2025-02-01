President Ruto Revokes Appointment Of 2 Government Officials

President William Ruto has revoked the appointments of two state officials in the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a gazette notice dated January 31, Ruto revoked the appointment of Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Board Chairperson Joe Owaka Ager.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointment of JOE OWAKA AGER as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya, with effect from the 31st January 2025,” read the notice.

The Head of State also revoked the appointment of Kiemi Mwandia as a Member of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency Board.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 51 (1) of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointment of- KIEMA MWANDIA (DR.) as a Member of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency Board, with effect from the 31st January 2025,” the notice adds.

Meanwhile, Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa has appointed Nicholas Wambua Muthangya to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency. Wambua will serve in the position for a period of three years.

In Other appointments, Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano has appointed Nancy Waturi Mathenge to be a member of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Trustees, for a period of three years.

Labour and Social Protection CS Alfred Mutua on the other hand has appointed Wesley Siele, Rachel Monyoncho, Francis Wangara, and Carolyn Chepkoech Rutto, to be members of the National Industrial Training Authority Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 31st January, 2025.

