President Ruto Revokes Muravvej’s NSDCC Appointment, Reassigns Him to Fisheries Service

President William Ruto has reshuffled government leadership by revoking the appointment of Samier Muravvej as the non-executive chairperson of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC).

In a gazette notice dated Friday, September 5, 2025, the President exercised his powers under the State Corporations Act to end Muravvej’s tenure at the NSDCC.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act and Regulation 3 (1) (a) of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council Order, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revokes the appointment of— SAMIER MURAVVEJ as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, with effect from the 5th September, 2025,” the notice read.

However, Muravvej was immediately appointed as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service for a three-year term.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint—SAMIER MURAVVEJ to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 5th September, 2025,” the notice stated.

Muravvej, a dental surgeon and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in healthcare, technology, and real estate, has held several senior public roles.

He previously chaired the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Board before being succeeded by Abbas Gullet in 2023.

In other appointments, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya revoked the appointment of Billy Komintai Konchellah as a member of the Board of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.

Meanwhile, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Boniface Yego as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Public Health Institute for a three-year term, effective September 5, 2025.

