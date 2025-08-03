President Ruto Rewards Harambee Stars with Ksh1 Million Each After CHAN Win Over DR Congo

The air at Kasarani Stadium was electric on Sunday, August 3, 2025, as the Harambee Stars, Kenya’s national football team, kicked off their 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). A momentous win that not only sparked national pride but also triggered a cascade of promised financial rewards, setting the stage for what could be a historic payday for the players and technical staff.

The victory against the DRC, a formidable opponent, was more than just three points on the board; it was a direct deposit into the players’ pockets. Following President William Ruto’s ambitious pledge, each member of the Harambee Stars delegation, including players and technical team members, is set to receive Ksh1 million for this opening win. This immediate financial incentive, announced during President Ruto’s visit to the team’s camp at the Pullman Hotel, has clearly galvanized the squad.

The financial incentives extend beyond individual match wins. Should the Harambee Stars continue their impressive run, they stand to gain significantly more. Reaching the quarterfinals guarantees the team Ksh60 million, while a semi-final berth will see them pocket Ksh70 million. The ultimate prize, the CHAN 2024 trophy, comes with a historic Ksh600 million reward from the President alone. This is in addition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) prize money, where the winning team will be awarded Ksh452.2 million (USD3.5 million).

Head coach Benni McCarthy, brimming with confidence, assured President Ruto, “We will do our utmost best for everybody to be proud being a Kenyan because they are going to show every bit of spirit coming from these players tomorrow that you as a Kenyan can associate with because of the hard work they have put in up to now.” He added, “We want to make everyone proud and we will be there until the last man standing come 29th of August. We want to be in that final and we are going to be in that final”.

The Harambee Stars are now looking ahead to their next group stage matches, facing Angola on Tuesday, August 7, and Morocco on Sunday, August 10, before concluding their group stage against Zambia on August 17. With every win or even a draw (which earns each player Ksh500,000), the financial stakes continue to rise, transforming each game into a key step on their path to potential riches and national glory.

The overwhelming support from Kenyans, evidenced by sold-out tickets for their opening match, further demonstrates the immense pressure and motivation on the team to deliver.