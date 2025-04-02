President Ruto Sacks Irungu Nyakera From KICC Board

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Irungu Nyakera as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) board chairperson.

In a special gazette notice on April 1, Ruto appointed Samuel Waweru Mwangi to replace Nyakera in the position.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Waweru Mwangi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 1st April, 2025. The appointment of Irungu Nyakera is revoked,” the notice stated.

Nyakera was appointed to the position last year and pledged to make the venue a leading hub for conference tourism.

In a statement after being fired, Nyakera took to X to state, “I feel special to be fired through a special issue. They could not wait for Friday.”

This comes after Nyakera announced he would not accompany President Ruto during his Mt region tour.

In a post on his social media, Nyakera said he is in school at Oxford University in the United Kingdom and won’t make it to the President’s tour.

“I will not be present during the President’s upcoming visit to Mt Kenya as I am still in school at Oxford University,” said Nyakera.

Despite his absence, Nyakera advised the Mt. Kenya community to focus on development issues instead of engaging in politics.

“In the last election, Mt Kenya voted for development, and development, as we all know, comes through the Office of the President. When he visits next week, let our focus be on that development, not on the politics,” the former Transport Principal Secretary said.

Also Read: Gachagua Responds To Ruto Over Ksh10 Billion Demand Claim