President Ruto Secures Sh23 Billion Funding In US

Beverage company Coca-Cola has announced a plan to invest Sh23 billion ($175 million) in Kenya over the next five years.

President William Ruto announced the plan during a tour of the Coca-Cola company headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, May 21.

“Kenya welcomes Coca-Cola’s announcement to invest Sh23 billion ($175 million) over the next five years to expand its operations in the country. This is a milestone in the firm’s presence in Kenya and Africa, a testimony that we must sustain our strong collaboration for us to grow,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State noted that the story of Coca-Cola and Kenya is one of growth and development.

“I am delighted to visit the place where the Coca-Cola Company, a leading global brand, was born 138 years ago. Some 76 years ago, the Coca-Cola system began its operations in Kenya by establishing a bottling plant in our capital city,” Ruto added.

Luisa Ortega, President of The Coca-Cola Company’s Africa Operating Unit, emphasized the need to work with the Kenyan government to create a stable policy environment.

“The Coca-Cola system has been part of communities in Kenya for more than seven decades. We are excited to continue growing our business and supporting communities across Kenya for many years to come,” said Ortega.

He expressed confidence that Coca-Cola has the ability to achieve significant growth in Kenya through collaboration between public and private sectors.

“We are optimistic and fully committed to Kenya’s future. We foresee great social and economic advancement, and this is why we continue to invest in our Kenyan business as well as the community programs that help strengthen Kenya’s prosperity,” Ortega added.

The Coca-Cola Company directly employs 10,000 people and also works with more than 500,000 micro, small and medium enterprises across the region.

