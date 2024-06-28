President Ruto Signs Appropriations Bill 2024 Into Law

President William Ruto has assented to the Appropriations Bill 2024.

In a statement on Friday June 28 President Ruto noted that the Constitution requires that the Appropriations Bill be assented to by the 30th of June every year to guarantee the continuity of government operations, especially in providing critical services.

The Head of State Directed the National Treasury to immediately prepare supplementary estimates to reduce expenditure by Sh 346 billion that was expected to be generated by the rejected Finance Bill 2024.

“I have therefore assented to the Appropriations Bill 2024 and instructed the National Treasury to immediately prepare supplementary estimates to reduce expenditure by the amount of revenue that was expected to be generated by the rejected. Finance Bill 2024.

“The reduction in expenditure, amounting to Kshs 346 billion, will be borne equitably by both levels of government: the National and County Governments. Wich respect to the National Government, the reduction will be borne by the executive, the legislature, the judiciary, and our constitutional commissions,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, Presidnet Ruto refferd the County Allocation and Revenue Bill, which was based on expected revenues front the rejected Finance Bill 2024, back to Parliament for reduction accordingly.

Further he directed the National Treasury to immediately submit to Parlament amendments to the Division of Revenue Act 2024 to reflect the reduced revenues occasioned by the rejected Finance Bill.

President Ruto additionally instructed the National Treasury to direct all accounting officers to ensure that only critical and essential services are funded, using no more than 15 percent of the budget, until the supplementary budget is approved.

Also Read: Wetang’ula Takes Action After President Ruto Rejected Finance Bill 2024