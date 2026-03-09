Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Signs National Infrastructure Fund Bill into Law

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto, on Monday, March 9, assented to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026.

The new law was signed during a ceremony at State House and was attended by senior officials from both the Executive and Legislature.

The law formally establishes the national infrastructure fund (NIF), which aims to mobilize nearly Ksh 5 trillion over the next decade to shift infrastructure financing from a debt-driven model to a sustainable, investment-led approach.

The funds are expected to be utilized for key projects across sectors, including transport, energy, water, irrigation, and digital connectivity.

The Fund will also support the development of highways, railways, ports, agribusiness infrastructure, and other strategic national projects.

Unlike previous models, which largely relied on borrowing to finance critical infrastructure development, the NIF is designed to attract investments from both public and private sectors.

NIF will be managed by two entities, a governing council and a board, which will ensure the fund works seamlessly.

The council will comprise the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, the Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, the Attorney General, and six other members who are not public officers.

On the other hand, the board will comprise four independent directors to be competitively recruited by the governing council, three public officers appointed based on their expertise, and the chief executive officer hired by the board of directors.

NIF has been structured as a body corporate and can own property, enter into contracts, and invest in projects, but is barred from borrowing or taking credit against its balance sheet.

The fund will initially be capitalised using proceeds from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) initial public offering, which raised Sh109 billion.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

President Ruto Names First Project To Benefit From National Infrastructure Fund

President William Ruto has announced that the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be the first major project to be financed by...

2 hours ago

Politics

Governor Orengo’s Staff Arrested

Siaya Governor James Orengo’s Staff were allegedly arrested by the security agencies on Saturday evening. In a statement, Governor Orengo said the arrests were...

1 day ago

Politics

Museveni Takes Over From President Ruto as EAC Chairperson

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has replaced Kenya’s William Ruto as the Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC). Museveni took over the role...

2 days ago

News

President Ruto Issues Directives After Floods Hit Nairobi

President William Ruto has issued a series of directives following devastating floods that have hit parts of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. In a post on...

2 days ago